Best World Cup player prop bets to consider for Sunday, November 27

We’ve got four more World Cup group stage games Sunday, with Groups E and F in action as the tournament continues to move closer to the knockout stage. Here’s a look at some of the best player props for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Michy Batshuayi anytime goal scorer vs. Morocco (+130)

Romelu Lukaku will once again be out for Belgium, which means Batshuayi should get the start in Sunday’s game. He had the lone goal in Belgium’s opening game and comes in at great value given his workload. Back him to add another World Cup goal on his resume Sunday.

Leon Goretzka shot on target from outside the box vs. Spain (+500)

Goretzka was a second-half substitute in Germany’s previous game, so check the lineups again before locking in this prop. If he does get the start, the midfielder is likely to be hovering outside the box in more of a holding role. Goretzka has a powerful strike and will likely get some opportunities to clean up deflected corners or crosses. He should be able to put at least one long shot on target.

Takuma Asano 2+ shots on target vs. Costa Rica (+100)

Asano had just one shot on target against Germany, resulting in a goal for the Japanese forward. He did come on as a substitute but somehow managed to put five shots up in the contest. Against a Costa Rica side which just gave up seven goals, back Asano to keep firing away and put at least two shots on frame.