Japan vs. Costa Rica picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

We go over the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Japan vs. Costa Rica in the Group Stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

By DKNation Staff
Germany v Japan: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Takuma Asano of Japan celebrates after scoring their team’s second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Germany and Japan at Khalifa International Stadium on November 23, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Japan and Costa Rica head into their second match of the 2022 World Cup trending in opposite directions. Japan can potentially secure a spot in the knockout round if they win and other results fall their way Sunday, while Costa Rica will simply be hoping for a more respectable showing after a 7-0 loss to Spain in the opening group game.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Japan v. Costa Rica

Date: Sunday, November 27
Time: 5 a.m. ET
TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo
Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Japan: -230
Draw: +340
Costa Rica: +750

Moneyline pick: Japan -230

You can get Japan -1.5 at +130 and Japan -2.5 at +370 on DraftKings Sportsbook, and taking them on a goal line is a great way to improve your payout. Costa Rica looked completely out of it in the opener against Spain, and there’s only so much Keylor Navas can do as a goalkeeper. Look for Japan to run up the score a bit here, although I don’t see them getting to seven goals like Spain did.

