Japan vs. Costa Rica picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Japan and Costa Rica head into their second match of the 2022 World Cup trending in opposite directions. Japan can potentially secure a spot in the knockout round if they win and other results fall their way Sunday, while Costa Rica will simply be hoping for a more respectable showing after a 7-0 loss to Spain in the opening group game.
Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Japan v. Costa Rica
Date: Sunday, November 27
Time: 5 a.m. ET
TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo
Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock
Odds, picks & predictions
Japan: -230
Draw: +340
Costa Rica: +750
Moneyline pick: Japan -230
You can get Japan -1.5 at +130 and Japan -2.5 at +370 on DraftKings Sportsbook, and taking them on a goal line is a great way to improve your payout. Costa Rica looked completely out of it in the opener against Spain, and there’s only so much Keylor Navas can do as a goalkeeper. Look for Japan to run up the score a bit here, although I don’t see them getting to seven goals like Spain did.