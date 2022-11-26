Belgium vs. Morocco picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Belgium and Morocco both enter Sunday’s Group F match looking to add a win to their 2022 World Cup ledger. Belgium would qualify for the knockout round with a win here, while Morocco could take a huge step towards qualification for the knockout round.
Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Belgium v. Morocco
Date: Sunday, November 27
Time: 8 a.m. ET
TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo
Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock
Odds, picks & predictions
Belgium: +100
Draw: +235
Morocco: +320
Moneyline pick: Belgium +100
Getting this Belgium team at plus money is great for bettors. Maybe it has to do with Romelu Lukaku being out once again but Belgium are the better overall unit heading into this game. Morocco do have some talented players like Achraf Hakimi and Hakim Ziyech, but Belgium should have more efficient offensive play. If Belgium do continue playing three defenders at the back, Morocco might have some decent chances to make this a tight contest. The possibility of clinching a knockout round spot should push Belgium to a win Sunday morning.