Belgium vs. Morocco picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

We go over the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Belgium vs. Morocco in the Group Stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

By DKNation Staff
Belgium v Canada: Group F - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Kevin De Bruyne of Belgium during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Belgium and Canada at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 23, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

Belgium and Morocco both enter Sunday’s Group F match looking to add a win to their 2022 World Cup ledger. Belgium would qualify for the knockout round with a win here, while Morocco could take a huge step towards qualification for the knockout round.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Belgium v. Morocco

Date: Sunday, November 27
Time: 8 a.m. ET
TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo
Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Belgium: +100
Draw: +235
Morocco: +320

Moneyline pick: Belgium +100

Getting this Belgium team at plus money is great for bettors. Maybe it has to do with Romelu Lukaku being out once again but Belgium are the better overall unit heading into this game. Morocco do have some talented players like Achraf Hakimi and Hakim Ziyech, but Belgium should have more efficient offensive play. If Belgium do continue playing three defenders at the back, Morocco might have some decent chances to make this a tight contest. The possibility of clinching a knockout round spot should push Belgium to a win Sunday morning.

