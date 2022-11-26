Belgium vs. Morocco picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Belgium and Morocco both enter Sunday’s Group F match looking to add a win to their 2022 World Cup ledger. Belgium would qualify for the knockout round with a win here, while Morocco could take a huge step towards qualification for the knockout round.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Belgium v. Morocco

Date: Sunday, November 27

Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Belgium: +100

Draw: +235

Morocco: +320

Moneyline pick: Belgium +100

Getting this Belgium team at plus money is great for bettors. Maybe it has to do with Romelu Lukaku being out once again but Belgium are the better overall unit heading into this game. Morocco do have some talented players like Achraf Hakimi and Hakim Ziyech, but Belgium should have more efficient offensive play. If Belgium do continue playing three defenders at the back, Morocco might have some decent chances to make this a tight contest. The possibility of clinching a knockout round spot should push Belgium to a win Sunday morning.