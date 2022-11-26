How to watch Japan vs. Costa Rica in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Group E action at the 2022 World Cup continues Sunday with Japan and Costa Rica getting things started for the day. Japan could potentially qualify for the knockout round if they win and Spain-Germany ends with either Spain winning or a draw. Costa Rica will be looking to have a better showing in this one after a 7-0 loss to Spain in the opening game.

Japan are big favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -230 on the moneyline. Costa Rica come in at +750, while a draw is priced at +340.

Japan vs. Costa Rica

Date: Sunday, November 27

Start time: 5 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.