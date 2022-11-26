 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Japan vs. Costa Rica in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Japan and Costa Rica face off on Sunday, November 27. We provide live stream and TV info for the group stage matchup in the 2022 World Cup.

By DKNation Staff
Japan Training Session - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Takumi Minamino of Japan during the Japan Training Session on November 25, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Group E action at the 2022 World Cup continues Sunday with Japan and Costa Rica getting things started for the day. Japan could potentially qualify for the knockout round if they win and Spain-Germany ends with either Spain winning or a draw. Costa Rica will be looking to have a better showing in this one after a 7-0 loss to Spain in the opening game.

Japan are big favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -230 on the moneyline. Costa Rica come in at +750, while a draw is priced at +340.

Japan vs. Costa Rica

Date: Sunday, November 27
Start time: 5 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS1, Telemundo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

More From DraftKings Nation