How to watch Belgium vs. Morocco in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Belgium and Morocco face off on Sunday, November 27. We provide live stream and TV info for the group stage matchup in the 2022 World Cup.

By DKNation Staff
Morocco v Croatia: Group F - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Achraf Hakimi controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Morocco and Croatia at Al Bayt Stadium on November 23, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar.
Photo by DeFodi Images/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Group F play at the 2022 World Cup continues Sunday morning with Belgium taking on Morocco. Belgium got a 1-0 win in their opener against Canada, while Morocco played Croatia to a 0-0 draw. Belgium will qualify for the knockout round with a win in this contest.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Belgium are slight favorites at +100 on the moneyline. A draw comes in at +235, while Morocco is listed at +320.

Belgium vs. Morocco

Date: Sunday, November 27
Start time: 8 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS1, Telemundo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

