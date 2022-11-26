How to watch Belgium vs. Morocco in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Group F play at the 2022 World Cup continues Sunday morning with Belgium taking on Morocco. Belgium got a 1-0 win in their opener against Canada, while Morocco played Croatia to a 0-0 draw. Belgium will qualify for the knockout round with a win in this contest.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Belgium are slight favorites at +100 on the moneyline. A draw comes in at +235, while Morocco is listed at +320.

Belgium vs. Morocco

Date: Sunday, November 27

Start time: 8 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.