Fred VanVleet, Chris Paul, LeBron James headline NBA injury report for Saturday, November 26

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Saturday, November 26 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns dribbles against Fred VanVleet of the Toronto Raptors during the first half of their NBA game at Scotiabank Arena on January 11, 2022 in Toronto, Canada.
We’ve got a light Saturday slate in the NBA with just four games on tap. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: November 26

Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors

Maxi Kleber (back) - probable

With Kleber back in the lineup, Christian Wood likely sees less minutes off the bench for the Mavericks.

Fred VanVleet (illness) - questionable
Scottie Barnes (knee) - OUT
Otto Porter Jr. (toe) - OUT

OG Anunoby and Christian Koloko should get more run with Barnes and Porter Jr. out but Nick Nurse has some odd rotations. Malachi Flynn is in line for big minutes if VanVleet doesn’t play.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets

Jalen Green (toe) - TBD
Alperen Sengun (groin) - doubtful
Eric Gordon (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see how the Rockets approach the second night of a back-to-back with these three players.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs

LeBron James (groin) - TBD
Anthony Davis (back) - probable

Davis should be in but the Lakers might be cautious with James after he just made his return Friday. James missed five games with the groin injury and the Lakers will want to avoid aggravating the problem at this point in the season.

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul (heel) - doubtful
Landry Shamet (concussion) - doubtful

Neither player suited up Friday, so we’ll list both as unlikely to play today. Cam Payne and Devin Booker keep seeing playmaking opportunities with Paul out.

