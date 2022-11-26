Fred VanVleet, Chris Paul, LeBron James headline NBA injury report for Saturday, November 26

We’ve got a light Saturday slate in the NBA with just four games on tap. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: November 26

Maxi Kleber (back) - probable

With Kleber back in the lineup, Christian Wood likely sees less minutes off the bench for the Mavericks.

Fred VanVleet (illness) - questionable

Scottie Barnes (knee) - OUT

Otto Porter Jr. (toe) - OUT

OG Anunoby and Christian Koloko should get more run with Barnes and Porter Jr. out but Nick Nurse has some odd rotations. Malachi Flynn is in line for big minutes if VanVleet doesn’t play.

Jalen Green (toe) - TBD

Alperen Sengun (groin) - doubtful

Eric Gordon (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see how the Rockets approach the second night of a back-to-back with these three players.

LeBron James (groin) - TBD

Anthony Davis (back) - probable

Davis should be in but the Lakers might be cautious with James after he just made his return Friday. James missed five games with the groin injury and the Lakers will want to avoid aggravating the problem at this point in the season.

Chris Paul (heel) - doubtful

Landry Shamet (concussion) - doubtful

Neither player suited up Friday, so we’ll list both as unlikely to play today. Cam Payne and Devin Booker keep seeing playmaking opportunities with Paul out.