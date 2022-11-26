Pick on the spread for South Dakota State-James Madison on November 26

The James Madison Dukes have gotten off to a blistering start to the season, going 5-1 to being the season with all five wins coming by at least 26 points and will look to continue their success against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Saturday.

South Dakota State Jackrabbits vs. James Madison Dukes (-2, 155.5)

The Dukes face a South Dakota State team that prior to entering the multi-team event these two teams are participating in was turning the ball over on 25.4% of their possessions, which ranks 355th in the country.

James Madison ranks in the top 30 nationally in both points scored and points allowed on a per possession basis thanks to generating turnovers, as they are 17th in the country in turnovers forced on a per possession basis in road games.

James Madison also has both the rest and depth advantage on South Dakota State as the Jackrabbits had to play against Valparaiso on Friday with just two players averaging more than 10 points per game while James Madison has five players averaging at least 10 points per game.

Revenge is also on the mind for Dukes guard Noah Freidel, who averaged 20.1 points per game the first 11 games of the 2021-22 season before non-injury internal issues kept him off the court throughout the remainder of the season.

The game has a 10:00 AM Mountain time tip for a South Dakota team that scored just 61 points against Valparaiso less than 24 hours earlier and will be exhausted by James Madison’s defense that is hungry for turnovers.

The Play: James Madison -2

