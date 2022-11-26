Reports: TreVeyon Henderson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba out for Ohio State vs. Michigan

Two devastating injuries could be a huge factor in the game between the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines and No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, as running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are both expected to miss The Game with a spot in the Big Ten Championship on the line.

SOURCE: TreVeyon Henderson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are both expected to miss today’s Michigan game. RB Miyan Williams though is expected to play for the Buckeyes. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 26, 2022

Henderson has missed multiple games this year due to injuries, but has still managed to rack up 107 carries for 571 yards and six touchdowns in just eight games of action.

Smith-Njigba has just five catches for 43 yards on the 2022 campaign, but had 95 receptions for 1,606 yards last season as the Buckeyes fell to the Wolverines in this contest to lose out on a fifth-straight Big Ten title. If there was a game where both players would be needed, it’s this one.

This isn’t the only injury to be concerned with on Saturday, as Michigan’s Heisman candidate running back Blake Corum is also going to be limited according to reports.

Ohio State is listed as an 8-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 56.