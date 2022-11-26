Michigan running back Blake Corum: Status for game vs. Ohio State

While it’s not the ideal scenario, it does look like Michigan Wolverines quarterback will be a go for Block M on Saturday in their rivalry game against the Ohio State Buckeyes, with a spot in the Big Ten Championship and likely the College Football Playoff on the line.

SOURCES: Michigan star RB Blake Corum is expected to try and play today but likely will be limited with how dynamic he is (knee); TE Luke Schoonmaker, UM’s second-leader receiver, is good to go; Donovan Edwards; WR AJ Henning and OG Trevor Keegan are also expected to return. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 26, 2022

Blake Corum injury updates

Corum has battled multiple issues this year, but has played in every game this season with 245 carries for 1,457 yards and 18 touchdowns. The junior from Marshall, Virginia is likely off to the NFL after this season, and has shown his versatility with 11 catches for 80 yards and a receiving touchdown as well.

We’ll update here as we get more information, but Corum is still expected to be in the mix for the Heisman Trophy. He’s the third choice on the board right now at DraftKings Sportsbook at +1800 to win the award, trailing only Caleb Williams (-110) and his opponent today in CJ Stroud (+105) on that list.

Ohio State enters the game as a 8-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 56.