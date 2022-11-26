Robert Lewandowski scores first career World Cup goal, in group play vs. Saudi Arabia

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski reached a milestone moment on Saturday, scoring his first career World Cup goal in Poland’s group stage match against Saudi Arabia. Lewandowski is making his second World Cup appearance and has appeared for the Polish national team since 2008.

LEWANDOWSKI SCORES HIS FIRST EVER FIFA WORLD CUP GOAL pic.twitter.com/iQbQTDH3Cf — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 26, 2022

Lewandowski is one of the best strikers in Bundesliga history, ranking second in total goals with 312. In international play, he now has 77 career goals for Poland. His most recent came against Belgium in UEFA Nations League A competition. He scored nine goals during World Cup qualifying across 2021 and 2022.

Poland beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 to improve to 1-1-0 in group play at the 2022 World Cup. They move into first place with four points, pending the outcome of Mexico-Argentina. That will determine whether Poland needs a draw or win against Argentina in their final group stage match, or if they can clinch with a loss and some help.