It is with great alacrity we are here to report that Auburn has chosen to Auburn as hard as they have ever Auburn’ed as their football coaching search begins to come down to the wire.

This report from Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated that the Auburn is down to Lane Kiffin and Hugh Freeze as finalists for the head coaching job is, well, Chef’s Kiss.

Auburn has narrowed its coaching search to Lane Kiffin and Hugh Freeze, sources confirm to @SINow. No formal offer or announcement is expected until after the Iron Bowl. The Tigers have communicated with both coaches. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 26, 2022

For those of you less familiar with the insanity that is SEC football, a brief refresher.

Lane Kiffin is currently the head coach at Mississippi, who has turned around a moribund program with a dynamic offense and an 8-4 record in 2022 despite losing their last three games. Prior to that his only SEC experience as a head coach was one season at Tennessee, where he quit in the middle of the night and caused riots. He also got fired by Nick Saban in the middle of a national championship run while the offensive coordinator at Alabama.

He was also actively trolling reporters about the Auburn job ahead of the Egg Bowl game against Mississippi State on Thursday, which at least one MSU assistant thought was helpful to the Bulldogs win.

Hugh Freeze was previously the head coach at Mississippi as well, where he was fired for calling prostitutes on his university-issued cell phone despite not being afraid to testify regarding his Christianity often. He also asked people with concerns about his suddenly-top-ranked recruiting classes to email Ole Miss’s compliance office via Twitter, which they continue to do to this day.

He was then hired at the evangelical Liberty University, where he’s gone 34-14 in four seasons that have included being nationally-ranked on several occasions.

Auburn has long been known to be an athletic department full of too many so-called leaders and not enough followers, but the insanity on The Plains appears to have come forward yet again. During all the chaos over the last decades, the Tigers have did win a national championship with Cam Newton while guided by Gene Chizik, and Gus Malzhan won more than his fair share of Iron Bowls.

But having the last two candidates at least publicly be perceived to be Freeze and Kiffin is just so Auburn it’s almost amazing. Never stop being you, Aubie, because you make the insanity that is college football and the SEC even more dramatic every day.