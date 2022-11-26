 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Matt Rhule to Nebraska is official

The Cornhuskers have a new head coach.

By grace.mcdermott Updated
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule takes the field before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Alex Slitz/Lexington Herald-Leader/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Fired Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has been announced as Nebraska’s new head coach. The Cornhuskers have been operating under interim head coach Mickey Joseph since firing fourth-year head coach Scott Frost on September 11 after starting the season 1-2 with losses to Northwestern and Georgia Southern.

The contract is reportedly an eight-year deal. Rhule could have a $40 million buyout from the Panthers, but his former contract stipulates that any salary from another coaching job will offset that buyout.

Nebraska is 4-8 this year after ending the season with a win over Iowa on Friday. They also beat Rutgers, Indiana, and North Dakota.

More to come.

