Matt Rhule to Nebraska is official

Fired Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has been announced as Nebraska’s new head coach. The Cornhuskers have been operating under interim head coach Mickey Joseph since firing fourth-year head coach Scott Frost on September 11 after starting the season 1-2 with losses to Northwestern and Georgia Southern.

The future is bright in Lincoln.



Introducing Matt Rhule: Head Coach, Nebraska Football#GBR pic.twitter.com/yvGE9mWYnh — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) November 26, 2022

The contract is reportedly an eight-year deal. Rhule could have a $40 million buyout from the Panthers, but his former contract stipulates that any salary from another coaching job will offset that buyout.

My understanding of the contract of former #Panthers coach Matt Rhule: Carolina is on the hook for this season, but the salaries for the ensuing seasons are offset by what his future college job pays him. Rhule gets all $40M, but Panthers likely only pay this year of it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2022

Nebraska is 4-8 this year after ending the season with a win over Iowa on Friday. They also beat Rutgers, Indiana, and North Dakota.

