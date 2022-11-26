Who is announcing France vs. Denmark at the 2022 World Cup

France and Denmark face off on Saturday, November 26 with three points and first place in Group D up for grabs. The match kicks off at 11 a.m. ET and will take place at Stadium 974 in Doha. France is a -120 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Denmark is a +360 underdog. A draw is installed at +255.

The match will air on FS1 and Telemundo. The FS1 broadcast will feature JP Dellacamera and Cobi Jones handling the announcing duties, and will be available via live stream on the Fox Sports app and at foxsports.com/live. The Telemundo broadcast crew will include Copan Alvarez, Claudio Borghi, Fernando Hierro, and will also be available via live stream on Peacock.

France thumped Australia 4-1 in their opener while Denmark settled for a 0-0 draw against Tunisia. With Australia beating Tunisia Saturday morning, this match is a big one for positioning heading into the final day of group play. Denmark faces Australia while France faces Tunisia on Wednesday. France and Denmark are both sizable favorites at DraftKings, so this is arguably more important for a chance at winning the group rather than simply advancing.