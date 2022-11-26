Who is announcing Argentina vs. Mexico at the 2022 World Cup

Argentina and Mexico face off on Saturday, November 26 at Lusail Stadium in Al-Daayen with huge implications for the Group C standings. Argentina is a sizable favorite, with -195 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Mexico is +650 to win and a draw is +300.

The match kicks off at 2 p.m. ET and airs on FS1 and Telemundo. It gets the top crews in Qatar for both channels. The FS1 broadcast will feature John Strong and Stu Holden in the announcer booth with Jenny Taft and Tom Rinaldi serving as field reporters. The Telemundo broadcast will feature Andrés Cantor, Manuel Sol, and Tab Ramos announcing the match, and will also air on Peacock.

Argentina is coming off one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history, losing 2-1 to Saudi Arabia to open the tournament. Mexico played Poland to a 1-1 draw. With Poland beating Saudi Arabia on Saturday, Argentina will be looking for a win to make life a little easier when they face Poland on Wednesday. Mexico faces Saudi Arabia on Wednesday and a draw with Argentina puts them in a strong position to advance with a win over the Saudis.