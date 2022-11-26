Spencer Sanders downgraded to doubtful vs. West Virginia

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders’ status has been downgraded to doubtful for Saturday’s game against the West Virginia Mountaineers. He was not warming up ahead of the game, but the other three QBs on the Cowboys’ roster were seen on the field.

No Spencer Sanders so far during warmups. Looks like the rest of the QBs are accounted for. #OKState — Cody Nagel (@CodyNagel247) November 26, 2022

Sanders has dealt with a shoulder injury for much of November, though he has played through it in several games. Sanders has passed for 2,642 yards and 17 touchdowns this season, and rushed for another 391 yards and eight scores.

Gunnar Gundy and Garret Rangel have both stepped in to back up Sanders this season. Rangel is expected to start today after taking snaps from the Cowboys’ starting center in warm-ups.

Sanders threw one touchdown and four interceptions in last week’s loss to the Oklahoma Sooners at Bedlam. He is officially classified as a game-time decision for rivalry week’s noon kick against the Mountaineers.