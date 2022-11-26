Big 12 tiebreaker scenarios for final day of 2022 season

The 2022 Big 12Championship Game has one team guaranteed a spot in the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs, no matter what happens with them at Iowa State on the last day of the season.
But with a title race still happening on Saturday, November 26, we take a look at who the Hypnotoad’s will be facing on December 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Here’s how things will break down on the last day of the 2022 season.
Big 12 Championship Game
- If Kansas State defeats Kansas on Saturday, November 26, they will play in the Championship Game
- If Kansas State loses to Kansas, Texas will play in the Championship Game
Texas go the win they needed over Baylor on Friday, with a 38-27 victory putting them on the precipice. But they’ll need some help from the Kansas Jayhawks, who have lost five of their last six amid a slew of injuries following a 5-0 start to the season. The Longhorns defeated the Jayhawks 55-14 a week ago.
Kansas State is an 11.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 62.