Big 12 tiebreaker scenarios for final day of 2022 season

The 2022 Big 12Championship Game has one team guaranteed a spot in the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs, no matter what happens with them at Iowa State on the last day of the season.

But with a title race still happening on Saturday, November 26, we take a look at who the Hypnotoad’s will be facing on December 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Here’s how things will break down on the last day of the 2022 season.

Big 12 Championship Game

If Kansas State defeats Kansas on Saturday, November 26, they will play in the Championship Game

If Kansas State loses to Kansas, Texas will play in the Championship Game

Texas go the win they needed over Baylor on Friday, with a 38-27 victory putting them on the precipice. But they’ll need some help from the Kansas Jayhawks, who have lost five of their last six amid a slew of injuries following a 5-0 start to the season. The Longhorns defeated the Jayhawks 55-14 a week ago.

Kansas State is an 11.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 62.