Deion Sanders offered Colorado head coaching job, per report

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has reportedly been offered the Colorado head coaching job, per Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman.

Recently, a couple big names have been offered Head Coaching jobs @BruceFeldmanCFB fills us in on some potential moves within CFB pic.twitter.com/44FZBaEG8n — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 26, 2022

Sanders has been the Tigers’ head coach since 2020. Jackson State is Sanders’ first college gig, offered after several years of coaching at the high school level. The eight-time Pro-Bowler landed a commitment from the top recruit of 2022 and led the Tigers to two 11-win seasons in a row in 2021 and 2022, taking home the SWAC championship victory last year.

The Buffaloes, on the other hand, are at the tail end of what is currently a one-win season, sitting at the bottom of the Pac-12. They fired head coach Karl Dorrell in October. Offensive coordinator Mike Sanford has been serving as the interim HC since then.

Updates to come.