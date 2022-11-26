Kylian Mbappe’s goal gives France 1-0 lead vs. Denmark [VIDEO]

France entered their contest against Denmark Saturday needing a win to secure qualification in the knockout round of the 2022 World Cup. They were locked into a 0-0 tie for more than an hour despite having some great chances, suggesting it might not be their day against the Danes. Then Kylian Mbappe happened.

MBAPPE GOAL



France takes the lead pic.twitter.com/euJsAh69HI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 26, 2022

Mbappe actually made a rare pass into the box to Theo Hernandez, who returned the favor to the PSG forward. Mbappe made no mistake, keeping his shot low and aimed towards the corner of the goal. While there may have been a deflection off the Danish defender, that was going to be a difficult shot to stop in any circumstance.

France could become the first team to qualify for the 2022 knockout round if this result holds. Netherlands, England and Saudi Arabia had chances to qualify over the last few days but failed to get the necessary results. We’ll see if the defending champions can get the job done.