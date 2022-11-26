 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kylian Mbappe scores again to give France 2-1 lead over Denmark [VIDEO]

Mbappe was in the right place at the right time here.

By Chinmay Vaidya
France v Denmark: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Kylian Mbappe of France reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between France and Denmark at Stadium 974 on November 26, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

After Kylian Mbappe’s first goal gave France a 1-0 lead over Denmark, the striker saw his side give one back to the Danes off a corner kick. After about 15 minutes of limited chances, the French finally found some space to create another attack. Antoine Griezmann sent a ball across the box and found Mbappe again, who was not going to make a mistake from this spot.

This will likely be a massive goal for France given how late it came in the contest. The defending champions could become the first team through to the knockout stage in 2022 assuming they hold onto this lead against Denmark. Mbappe has now taken the lead in the Golden Boot race as well, racking up three goals so far through two games. We’ll see if he can keep this scoring going, which is especially important for France with Karim Benzema out for the tournament.

