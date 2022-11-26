Kylian Mbappe scores again to give France 2-1 lead over Denmark [VIDEO]

After Kylian Mbappe’s first goal gave France a 1-0 lead over Denmark, the striker saw his side give one back to the Danes off a corner kick. After about 15 minutes of limited chances, the French finally found some space to create another attack. Antoine Griezmann sent a ball across the box and found Mbappe again, who was not going to make a mistake from this spot.

MBAPPE MAGIC ✨



France takes the lead in the 86th minute pic.twitter.com/vOulTGkSHl — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 26, 2022

This will likely be a massive goal for France given how late it came in the contest. The defending champions could become the first team through to the knockout stage in 2022 assuming they hold onto this lead against Denmark. Mbappe has now taken the lead in the Golden Boot race as well, racking up three goals so far through two games. We’ll see if he can keep this scoring going, which is especially important for France with Karim Benzema out for the tournament.