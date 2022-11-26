World Cup 2022 knockout round qualification scenarios for Group D

The second matches of group stage play are underway and this weekend has brought us some clarify for Group D. The group played its second round of matches on Saturday and here’s where things stand for knockout round qualification scenarios for each team in Group B.

Group B

Qualified: France

The defending champions are back in the knockout round after two wins in two matches. Even with Karim Benzema going down, France have been able to retain their dynamic attacking form and will now look to top the group in the final match.

Australia got a big win over Tunisia in the opener Saturday and can now secure qualification with a win over Denmark in the final match. The Australians might also be able to advance with a draw if France win or draw against Tunisia. The same scenario applies to Denmark, although the Danes need a win over Australia to have a shot at advancing. Denmark could face tiebreakers even if they win, if Tunisia also win against France.

Tunisia need a win over France to create a tiebreaker situation with Denmark at best. If Denmark draw or lose to Australia, Tunisia are out no matter what they do against France.

Here’s a more condensed look at potential paths in Group D.

Australia win: Qualify for knockout round

Australia draw: Tiebreakers come into play if Tunisia beat France

Australia loss: Eliminated from contention

Denmark win: Tiebreakers come into play if Tunisia beat France

Denmark draw or loss: Eliminated from contention

Tunisia win: Tiebreakers come into play if Denmark beat Australia

Tunisia draw or loss: Eliminated from contention