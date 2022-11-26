Live updates for Argentina vs. Mexico Group C match in 2022 World Cup

Argentina and Mexico meet in Group C to conclude Saturday’s World Cup schedule and the stakes are massive for both sides. Argentina come into this match after losing their World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia, while Mexico are entering after a draw with Poland to start things off in group play.

Argentina would be eliminated from the competition with a loss in this match. Mexico would face an uphill climb if they fell in this contest. Poland currently hold the top spot in Group C after a win over Saudi Arabia Saturday.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Argentina are heavy favorites in this match at -200 on the moneyline. A draw comes in at +310, while Mexico are listed at +650. In three all-time World Cup matches, Argentina are 3-0 against Mexico. Argentina have won the last three meetings between the two sides and haven’t lost an international match against Mexico since 2004.

Below we’ll be tracking all the action for Argentina vs. Mexico in the World Cup.

Argentina vs. Mexico live updates

1st minute - Mexico has gone with five defenders at the back, which might be a tactical adjustment specific to this game with Argentina’s dynamic attackers. Andres Guardado also starts this game for Mexico after being on the bench against Poland. We’ll see if these adjustments work for Mexico in this match.

Here’s a look at the starting lineups for both teams for Saturday’s contest.