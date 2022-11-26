Can loser of Michigan vs. Ohio State still make the College Football Playoff?

The Game is off to an exciting start, as Michigan keeps it to a one-score game at the half with Ohio State up 20-17. The two 11-0 teams are competing not only for a spot in the Big Ten Conference Championship Game, but for a potential College Football Playoff berth. Is there a world in which both of these teams can still make the CFP?

A close finish to this game keeps both teams in contention for a CFP berth, and with the way the first half went, each of these teams look ready to compete at the highest level. If either pulls ahead by more than ten points, though, the loser may be out of luck in a tight race with several other one-loss and two-loss teams in the running for that fourth seed.

Without a chance to prove their worth to the committee in a conference championship game, a blowout loss here might end up in that fourth spot going to LSU, USC a one-loss TCU, Alabama, or Clemson, depending on how the next two weeks go for each team.

The Wolverines’ defense struggled to contain OSU in the air and on the ground in the first quarter, but the secondary adjusted their coverage in the second quarter to keep CJ Stroud to 17-for-26. A huge stop on a Buckeyes fourth down attempt helped keep the Wolverines in the game, and two major plays from JJ McCarthy sent a suddenly pass-happy Michigan team ahead. McCarthy is 7-for-13 for 200 yards today.

The Wolverines are missing their biggest weapon right now, as an injured Blake Corum attempted a few rushes early on but didn’t get anywhere. He was limping and in clear discomfort on the sideline.