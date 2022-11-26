When was the last time Michigan beat Ohio State in The Horseshoe?

The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines are feeling pretty good right now, up 38-23 on the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in the Horseshoe. Last season saw the Wolverines break a ten-year losing streak to OSU, but Michigan hasn’t emerged from the Horseshoe victorious since 2000 — to put that in perspective, most of the football players currently on the team were not yet born when the Wolverines last pulled out that feat.

That 2000 win also marked the last time Michigan won two games in a row against OSU, as they grabbed a 1999 win at the Big House with none other than Tom Brady at quarterback. Since 2000, Ohio State has won 17 of 20 matchups between the two teams.

The winner of this game will head undefeated to the Big Ten Conference Championship Game next weekend, and the loser will be handed their first loss of the season.