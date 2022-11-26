When was the last time Michigan beat Ohio State two years in a row?

That Team Up North is on the precipice of finally getting the monkey off their back, as the Michigan Wolverines are just minutes away from winning The Game over the Ohio State Buckeyes for the second year in a row.

But when was the last time Block M took down OSU in consecutive seasons? It hasn’t happened this century, as it was in 1999 and 2000 the last time Michigan knocked off Ohio State in back-to-back years.

In 1999 it was a 24–17 win at The Big House in Ann Arbor, and the following year in 2000 it was a 38–26 victory in The Horseshoe in Columbus. Lloyd Carr was the Wolverines coach in both those games, while John Cooper was fired following the second-consecutive loss in 2000. He was replaced by Jim Tressel, who won the national championship just two years later.

Right now Michigan leads Ohio State 38-23 with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter.