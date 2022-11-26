When was the last time South Carolina beat Clemson?

The Palmetto Bowl rivalry game between the Clemson Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks has been a one-sided affair on recent years as the Tigers have dominated the series. However, the Gamecocks stand a chance to end a seven-game losing streak this afternoon and currently hold a lead late in the fourth quarter.

The last time South Carolina beat Clemson was in 2013, a 31-17 victory at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC. Still led by legendary head coach Steve Spurrier, the Gamecocks held firm control throughout the entire evening and never trailed. Quarterback Connor Shaw was the star of the offense, throwing for 152 passing yards, running for 94 rushing yards, and accounting for two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd struggled, throwing for 225 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions.

The victory marked South Carolina’s fifth straight win over Clemson, fully illuminating Spurrier’s dominance over Dabo Swinney at the time. This, of course, was a Clemson program that was climbing up towards national championship contender status and it wouldn’t be long before it started to dominate its in-state foe.