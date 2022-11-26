Lionel Messi’s goal breaks deadlock in Argentina vs. Mexico [VIDEO]

It took more than an hour but there was finally a goal in Argentina’s Group C match against Mexico and it came from a fitting source. Lionel Messi, with his team’s qualification hopes hanging in the balance, slotted a shot from just outside the box home to put Argentina up 1-0.

MESSI



Argentina takes the lead vs Mexico! pic.twitter.com/iqDUyzzxlx — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 26, 2022

It’s Messi’s second goal of the 2022 competition and his 93rd in international play. Given how well Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa was playing in this tournament, scoring on him from this distance is no easy feat. After missing a few chances off free kicks, Messi made no mistake this time around.

Argentina will hope to avoid a letdown after going up here, as a loss would send them packing from the group stage. A win would give Messi’s squad a nice boost heading into the final group stage match, while a draw remains the minimum requirement to stay alive.