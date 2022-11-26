Donovan Edwards 75-yard, 85-yard touchdowns run finish Ohio State

UPDATE: If the game wasn’t clearly done after Donovan Edwards’ 75-yard score, it is definitely over now. Three plays after Taylor Upshaw intercepted C.J. Stroud, Edwards broke off an 85-yard score to put the final nail in the coffin for Ohio State’s CFP chances. Michigan has taken a 45-23 lead with 3:19 left after that second Edwards score. Edwards has 214 rushing yards to go with the scores.

The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines continue to use the ground game to tear up the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, but it hasn’t been Heisman contender Blake Corum doing the damage Saturday. With the star running back battling a knee injury, backup Donovan Edwards has taken over for the Wolverines. And he may have saved his best run of the game for the final quarter.

Edwards broke through for a 75-yard score to put Michigan up 38-23 on Ohio State in Columbus, setting the stage for another massive result for the Wolverines in this rivalry game.

The Buckeyes might be playing themselves out of not only the Big Ten Championship Game, but the College Football Playoff with this performance today. Michigan is less than six minutes away from winning The Game in Columbus for the first time since 2000.