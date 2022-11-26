Can Clemson still make the College Football Playoff after losing to South Carolina?

The No. 8 Clemson Tigers were clipped by the rival South Carolina in a 31-30 upset loss on Saturday. A few costly turnovers and an extremely poor passing day by quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei doomed the Tigers as they lost their first Palmetto Bowl since 2013.

The loss will effectively knock Clemson out of any College Football Playoff consideration as it ends the 2022 regular season with a 10-2 mark. The team was never able to record a number of dominant victories throughout ACC play as the offense continued to underwhelm. The team’s CFP chances took a massive blow earlier in the month when they were shelled 35-14 by Notre Dame. And this Saturday’s sloppy home loss to a game South Carolina team will keep them out of the field of four.

Clemson still has a showdown against North Carolina for the ACC Championship to look forward to next week. If the Tigers win that matchup, they’ll be earmarked for a New Year’s Six bowl slot.