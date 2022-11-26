Enzo Fernandez doubles Argentina’s lead vs. Mexico [VIDEO]

Argentina were holding onto a 1-0 lead against Mexico in Group C courtesy of Lionel Messi’s tremendous strike but there was still some pressure on the South American side. Enzo Fernandez decided to create some breathing room for his team with a brilliant finish late in regulation to put Argentina up 2-0.

TWO FOR ARGENTINA



Enzo Fernández with a BEAUTY pic.twitter.com/XMACd77tNv — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 26, 2022

This was an absolute stunner from Fernandez, who came on as a substitute for Argentina in this contest. He craftily curved the ball past Guillermo Ochoa after making a nice cut to put himself in position to take the shot. Argentina now have a 2-0 lead and should not be caught from here.

This victory will now set the team up well in the final match against Poland. Argentina can secure a spot in the knockout round with a win but they can still get in with a draw depending on tiebreakers. This was the match Argentina needed and Fernandez’s goal has likely secured it for them.