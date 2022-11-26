Conference USA tiebreaker scenarios for final day of 2022 season

The 2022 Conference USA Championship Game will take place on Friday, December 2 at 8 p.m. ET at the Alamodome in San Antonio. UTSA has already earned hosting duties for the title game and their opponent will be determined by one game this afternoon.

The second opponent will either be Western Kentucky or North Texas depending on the result of UNT’s in-state matchup against Rice today. If the Mean Green win, they’ll advance to the league title game. If they lose, then the Hilltoppers will advance to set up a rematch of last year’s C-USA Championship Game against the Roadrunners.

WKU held up its end of the bargain early on Saturday when edging FAU in a 32-31 overtime victory. The Hilltoppers’ conference title dreams were kept alive when Owls kicker Carter Davis missed a field goal as time expired. After FAU scored a touchdown first in OT, WKU punched right back with a touchdown of its own. Putting everything on the line, quarterback Austin Reed successfully connected with Joshua Simon on the ensuing two-point conversion to win.