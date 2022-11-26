Pac-12 tiebreaker scenarios for final day of 2022 season

The 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game has one team guaranteed a spot in the No. 5 USC Trojans, no matter what happens with them and Notre Dame on the last day of the season.

But with a title race still happening on Saturday, November 26, we take a look at who the Trojans could be facing at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 2.

Here’s how things will break down on the last day of the 2022 season.

Tiebreaker scenarios

Oregon qualifies:

Oregon defeats Oregon State, or Washington State defeats Washington

Washington qualifies:

Washington defeats Washington State

Oregon State defeats Oregon

Cal defeats UCLA, or UCLA defeats Cal, but Colorado defeats Utah.

Utah qualifies:

Utah defeats Colorado

Oregon State defeats Oregon

Washington beats Washington State

UCLA defeats Cal (needed to give Utah strength of schedule tiebreaker vs. OU, UW)

If Oregon qualifies, they will be the home team in Las Vegas. If Washington or Utah qualify, USC will be the home team.