Pac-12 tiebreaker scenarios for final day of 2022 season

The 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game has one team guaranteed a spot in the No. 5 USC Trojans, no matter what happens with them and Notre Dame on the last day of the season.
But with a title race still happening on Saturday, November 26, we take a look at who the Trojans could be facing at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 2.
Here’s how things will break down on the last day of the 2022 season.
Tiebreaker scenarios
Oregon qualifies:
Oregon defeats Oregon State, or Washington State defeats Washington
Washington qualifies:
Washington defeats Washington State
Oregon State defeats Oregon
Cal defeats UCLA, or UCLA defeats Cal, but Colorado defeats Utah.
Utah qualifies:
Utah defeats Colorado
Oregon State defeats Oregon
Washington beats Washington State
UCLA defeats Cal (needed to give Utah strength of schedule tiebreaker vs. OU, UW)
If Oregon qualifies, they will be the home team in Las Vegas. If Washington or Utah qualify, USC will be the home team.