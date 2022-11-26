Michigan plants flag at Ohio State 50-yard line following rivalry win [VIDEO]

The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines bulldozed the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in a 45-23 drubbing on Saturday. The Buckeyes were held to just three points in the second half of “The Game” as the Wolverines sped to their first win in the ‘Horseshoe’ since 2000.

Of course UM wasn’t going to celebrate conquering its hated enemy quietly as players firmly planted a Michigan flag into the Ohio State ‘O’ at midfield afterwards.

Michigan plants the flag pic.twitter.com/x1Zrr3F2LG — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 26, 2022

There is nothing more emphatic than an opponent planting their flag directly into the heart of their most hated foe and the Michigan players understood the assignment here.

After years and years of Buckeye dominance, the psychological edge college football’s biggest rivalry appears to have shifted back to Ann Arbor, MI. The Wolverines have now won back-to-back games in the series for the first time since the turn of the century and they will now go for a second straight Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis next week.

For Ohio State, older fans remember the John Cooper of the 1990’s and being dominated by the Maize and Blue. Today’s result may give them flashbacks.