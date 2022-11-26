Survivor Series WarGames pool predictions: Questions for pay-per-view in Boston

WWE returns to pay-per-view on Saturday with Survivor Series WarGames coming live from the TD Garden in Boston. The event will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will stream live on Peacock.

The company’s biggest show of the fall will be headlined by two WarGames matches, one for the women and one for the men. The main event will be the men’s WarGames match as the Bloodline battles the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens. As always with these events, you can win big on DraftKings Sportsbook with a $25,000 free-to-play pool available to everyone across the country! We’ll take a look at the nine questions you’ll need to answer correctly about the match to win cash prizes and we’ll also offer our predictions below.

Who enters the cage first?

Jimmy Uso or Jey Uso

Who enters the cage first?

Solo Sikoa or Kevin Owens

Who enters the cage first?

Ridge Holland or Butch

Butch’s entire persona is being ready to fight, so I can see them milking his entrance by pacing around in the pod for a while.

Who enters the cage last?

Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre

Sheamus

Sami Zayn

The Brawling Brutes, Sheamus, McIntyre, and Owens earned the WarGames advantage on Friday’s episode of Smackdown. That means a member of the Bloodline will enter last and you have to figure they’ll save Reigns for this spot.

Will any participant hit a powerbomb from the top of the cage?

Yes or No

How many Stunners does Kevin Owens Hit?

Three or fewer

Four or more

Does Kevin Owens hit the Stunner on Roman Reigns?

Yes or No

Will anyone flee the cage?

Yes or No

How will the match end?

Submission

Surrender

Other

I’ll predict that either Jey Uso or Sami Zayn will be the one to cost their team by submitting to end the match.