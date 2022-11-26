Will we have enough bowl eligible teams in 2022?

The final Saturday of the 2022 college football regular season is playing out before our very eyes and it’s crunch time for teams trying to become bowl eligible today. As of this writing (5:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 26), 77 of 84 FBS bowl slots have been filled with 11 teams currently fighting to get that critical sixth victory on their resume.

That begs the question if we’ll have enough bowl eligible teams when the smoke clears. Or, will there not be enough spots?

The current 5-6 programs on the chopping block are Army, Auburn, Georgia Southern, Louisiana, Miami, Michigan State, New Mexico State, Southern Miss, UAB, UTEP, and Vanderbilt. Things are looking good for UAB and UTEP at the moment, while Auburn and Michigan State are in serious jeopardy while trailing their respective matchups. Army’s bowl fate will be decided in its rivalry game against Navy next Saturday while New Mexico State still has a postponed game against San Jose State that needs to be made up.

In the event that there’s not enough six-win teams to fill out the bowl slate, then the 5-7 team with the highest APR scores will become bowl eligible. If there ends up being too many bowl eligible teams, well, a team or two might be left out in the cold at the discretion of whom the bowls select.