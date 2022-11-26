Heisman Trophy odds during Week 13 of college football season

The final Saturday of the 2022 college football season is moving right along and the Heisman Trophy race is becoming even more clear.

The biggest result of consequence is Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and his Buckeyes getting smacked by hated rival Michigan in a 45-23 loss in Columbus. OSU was held to just three points in the second half as the Wolverines made big play after big play and quickly pulled away from their nemesis. Stroud went 31-48 through the air for 348 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. While it wasn’t a horrendous day on the stat sheet, the preseason Heisman frontrunner failed to make the plays to keep the Bucks in the game. With OSU failing to reach next Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game, that will most likely end Stroud’s Heisman Trophy hopes.

With Stroud falling, USC quarterback Caleb Williams is in the driver’s seat. Williams entered Saturday on top of the leaderboard at -110, and got as low as -1500 on the board before the market was pulled at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has a marquee showdown with Notre Dame this evening, and the Heisman Trophy is his to lose and if he delivers the goods tonight and in next week’s Pac-12 Championship Game.

The only other top contender who has completed action for the day is Michigan running back Blake Corum, who registered just two carries for six yards in the team’s thumping of Ohio State. Corum suffered a knee injury against Illinois last Saturday and his status was a huge question mark for the entire week. The UM staff ultimately decided to give him a few touches, but his services weren’t needed as the Wolverines dominated down the stretch.

As of this writing, TCU quarterback Max Duggan is rolling against Iowa State and Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is doing well for himself against Oregon State. While both guys could be considered dark horses at this point, they could play themselves into an invite to the ceremony in New York City as a finalist.