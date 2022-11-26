Survivor Series WarGames 2022: Live updates, results for November PPV

The WWE will returns to pay-per-view tonight with Survivor Series WarGames coming live from the TD Garden in Boston. The show will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

As the name suggests, this year’s Survivor Series will have a different feel as it will be headlined by two WarGames matches. An old WCW gimmick that was resurrected in NXT for the last few years, the classic match concept will make its debut on WWE’s main roster as competitors will step into two rings surrounded by a giant steel cage.

Two WarGames matches will take place at Survivor Series, one for the men and one for the women. The men’s match will feature the Bloodline taking on the team of the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens. For the women, Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley will battle Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and Becky Lynch, who was announced as the fifth member the night before the show. You’ll have a chance to win up to $25,000 by answering questions about the men’s match in a free-to-play pool courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are the live updates and results for Survivor Series WarGames 2022:

Men’s WarGames match - The Bloodline vs. The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens

Winner: TBD

Women’s WarGames match - Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and Becky Lynch vs. Damage Control, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley

Winner: TBD

Smackdown Women’s Championship - Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Shotzi

Winner: TBD

United States Championship - Seth Rollins (c) vs. Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley

Winner: TBD

A.J. Styles vs. Finn Balor

Winner: TBD