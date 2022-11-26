 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Anthony Davis OUT Friday vs. Spurs with calf injury

The big man will get a much-needed rest Friday.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Los Angeles Lakers v San Antonio Spurs
Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers takes warm up shots before their game against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center on November 25, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas.
Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have ruled big man Anthony Davis out for Friday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs with a calf injury. Davis has been on fire carrying this Lakers team in the absence of LeBron James, so this is going to be a much-needed rest for him.

Davis previously was dealing with a back injury and he played through it admirably but this is a new issue so it’ll bear monitoring over the next few days. The Lakers won’t push Davis on the second night of a back-to-back. Thomas Bryant, Wenyen Gabriel and Damian Jones are all available to play in the middle for LA, although the former two are most likely to absorb most of Davis’ minutes.

In the last five games, Davis is averaging a whopping 33.4 points and 17.6 rebounds per game. This is a well-deserved day off, even if it does come due to a new injury.

