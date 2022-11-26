Anthony Davis OUT Friday vs. Spurs with calf injury

The Los Angeles Lakers have ruled big man Anthony Davis out for Friday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs with a calf injury. Davis has been on fire carrying this Lakers team in the absence of LeBron James, so this is going to be a much-needed rest for him.

Anthony Davis is out tonight with a left calf contusion that he suffered last night against San Antonio.



LeBron James officially a game-time decision, but plans to play. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 26, 2022

Davis previously was dealing with a back injury and he played through it admirably but this is a new issue so it’ll bear monitoring over the next few days. The Lakers won’t push Davis on the second night of a back-to-back. Thomas Bryant, Wenyen Gabriel and Damian Jones are all available to play in the middle for LA, although the former two are most likely to absorb most of Davis’ minutes.

In the last five games, Davis is averaging a whopping 33.4 points and 17.6 rebounds per game. This is a well-deserved day off, even if it does come due to a new injury.