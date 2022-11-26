Arizona State hiring Oregon OC Kenny Dillingham as next head coach

Arizona State may be finally be locking in on Herm Edward’s replacement.

Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger reported on Saturday that Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham has emerged as the leading candidate for the head coaching job a Arizona State. ESPN’s Pete Thamel also reported that the school is working to finalize a deal for the highly touted OC, who is a Phoenix native and an ASU alum.

Dillingham has emerged as one of the fastest rising assistant coaching names in the sport in recent years, making stops at Memphis, Auburn, and Florida State before ultimately linking up with Dan Lanning in Eugene, OR, this season. He played an influential hand in Oregon’s surge as a Pac-12 contender this season and equally as impressive, turning transfer quarterback Bo Nix into a borderline Heisman Trophy contender.

Back at his alma mater, Dillingham will be tasked with navigating the Sun Devils through the incoming NCAA sanctions brought upon by Edwards’ staff and into the post-USC/UCLA Pac-12.