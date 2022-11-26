LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels injured, status for rest of game vs. Texas A&M

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered an apparent knee injury in the fourth quarter of the team’s game against Texas A&M on Saturday and has exited the contest. The Tiger starter took a helmet to the knee and had to be evaluated on the field. No official word on his status has come out but it appears that he’s done for the night.

Jayden Daniels looks to have damaged his knee, #LSU’s QB is down and being examined. pic.twitter.com/pKLShBp3dk — The Verdin Verdict (@verdinverdict) November 27, 2022

It has been a disastrous evening for LSU as it trails the Aggies by two scores midway through the fourth quarter. The team hasn’t been able to get much of anything going on offense and the team is on the verge of suffering its third loss of the season. Prior to the injury, Daniels went 17-27 through the air for 142 yards and provided an additional 36 yards on the ground.

Garrett Nussmeier has taken over in Daniels’ place. We’ll see if the Bayou Bengals can crawl back into this one without the services of Daniels.