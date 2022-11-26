 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Can LSU still make the College Football Playoff?

The Tigers’ hopes appear to have taken a turn for the worst in College Station.

By grace.mcdermott
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 26 LSU at Texas A&amp;M
LSU Tigers running back John Emery Jr. stiff arms Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jardin Gilbert as he tries to get to the outside during a first half rushing play during the football game between the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on November 26, 2022 in College Station, Texas.
Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The No. 5 LSU Tigers are in serious trouble in Week 13 against the Texas A&M Aggies, facing a 38-17 deficit in the fourth quarter with quarterback Jayden Daniels nursing an injury. The Tigers are already in the SEC championship game, so this result won’t impact their plans for getting to Atlanta. It will, however, alter their College Football Playoff hopes significantly.

No two-loss team has ever made the playoff, so the Tigers were already longshots despite their lofty ranking. They were getting a classic SEC bump from the committee, who wanted to create intrigue in the SEC title game. We won’t bore you with a rant about morality in college football, but LSU would’ve needed some help regardless of what they did in Atlanta with two losses.

A third loss, especially against Texas A&M, would end any chatter about LSU making the playoff. The Tigers would theoretically have wins over Alabama and Georgia in addition to a SEC title, but we think three losses is simply too much for even a corrupt CFP committee to ignore.

But it’s college football, so who knows...

