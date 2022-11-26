Can LSU still make the College Football Playoff?

The No. 5 LSU Tigers are in serious trouble in Week 13 against the Texas A&M Aggies, facing a 38-17 deficit in the fourth quarter with quarterback Jayden Daniels nursing an injury. The Tigers are already in the SEC championship game, so this result won’t impact their plans for getting to Atlanta. It will, however, alter their College Football Playoff hopes significantly.

No two-loss team has ever made the playoff, so the Tigers were already longshots despite their lofty ranking. They were getting a classic SEC bump from the committee, who wanted to create intrigue in the SEC title game. We won’t bore you with a rant about morality in college football, but LSU would’ve needed some help regardless of what they did in Atlanta with two losses.

A third loss, especially against Texas A&M, would end any chatter about LSU making the playoff. The Tigers would theoretically have wins over Alabama and Georgia in addition to a SEC title, but we think three losses is simply too much for even a corrupt CFP committee to ignore.

But it’s college football, so who knows...