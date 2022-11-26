Projecting the top 6 in the CFP poll ahead of Championship Week

Week 13 of the college football season was going to shake up the College Football Playoff picture one way or another with “The Game”, but not even the committee could’ve expected what unfolded in rivalry weekend. With Week 13 in the books, we’ll project the top six ahead of the committee’s next rankings.

As a reminder, here were the committee’s rankings from last week.

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. LSU

6. USC

The showdown between Ohio State and Michigan was going to knock one team out of the top four. Georgia and TCU were unlikely to have a letdowns against Georgia Tech and Iowa State respectively. The committee was ready to create some massive hype for the conference they love by putting LSU at four heading into the SEC title game. Texas A&M had other ideas.

College Football Playoff Projected Rankings for November 29

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. TCU

4. USC

5. Ohio State

6. Alabama

The Wolverines once again dominated the Buckeyes, this time in Columbus. Ohio State will no longer control its own destiny. The Aggies upset LSU, sending the three-loss Tigers crashing out of any playoff conversation. Georgia, TCU and USC took care of business heading into championship weekend. The Bulldogs are likely in no matter what happens against LSU, while TCU and USC will both need wins to secure their spots in the playoff.