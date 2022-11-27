 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for Week 13 of the NFL season

We’ve got an early look at Week 13 point spreads as the NFL wraps up Week 12.

By David Fucillo
Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots shakes hands with head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills after the Patriots defeated the Bills 24-17 in the game at Gillette Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 13.

The week opens with a huge AFC East matchup on TNF as the Patriots host the Bills. Sunday brings a huge NFC East matchup between the Commanders and Falcons and an important AFC matchup between the Chiefs and Bengals. We also get three massive inter-conference matchups. Jets-Vikings, Titans-Eagles, and Dolphins-49ers feature teams all in strong playoff position.

DraftKings Sportsbook released lookahead lines for Week 13 earlier this week. The lines closed at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday and are now reopening for game week. Below, we’ve included the lookahead line and the current line once it re-opens.

Here’s our full list of Week 13 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update as more odds re-open Sunday evening.

Bills vs. Patriots

November 27

Point spread: Bills -5.5
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Bills -230, Patriots +195

November 22

Point spread: Bills -5.5
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Bills -230, Patriots +195

Steelers vs. Falcons

November 27

Point spread: Falcons -1.5
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Falcons -125, Steelers +105

November 22

Point spread: Falcons -1.5
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Falcons -120, Steelers +100

Jaguars vs. Lions

November 27

Point spread: Lions -1
Point total: 49
Moneyline: Lions -115, Jaguars -105

November 22

Point spread: Lions -1
Point total: 49.5
Moneyline: Lions -115, Jaguars -105

Broncos vs. Ravens

November 27

Point spread: Ravens -7.5
Point total: 40
Moneyline: Ravens -350, Broncos +290

November 22

Point spread: Ravens -6.5
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Ravens -280, Broncos +235

Jets vs. Vikings

November 27

Point spread: Vikings -3
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Vikings -170, Jets +145

November 22

Point spread: Vikings -3.5
Point total: 41.5
Moneyline: Vikings -175, Jets +150

Titans vs. Eagles

November 27

Point spread: Eagles -6.5
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Eagles -265, Titans +225

November 22

Point spread: Eagles -6.5
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Eagles -295, Titans +245

Browns vs. Texans

November 27

Point spread: Browns -7
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Browns -315, Texans +260

November 22

Point spread: Browns -5.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Browns -230, Texans +195

Commanders vs. Giants

November 27

Point spread: Commanders -1
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Commanders -120, Giants +100

November 22

Point spread: Commanders -1
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Commanders -115, Giants -105

Packers vs. Bears

November 27

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

November 22

Point spread: Packers -2.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Packers -140, Bears +120

Seahawks vs. Rams

November 27

Point spread: Seahawks -4.5
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Seahawks -200, Rams +170

November 22

Point spread: Seahawks -3
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -155, Rams +135

Dolphins vs. 49ers

November 27

Point spread: 49ers -4
Point total: 47
Moneyline: 49ers -205, Dolphins +175

November 22

Point spread: 49ers -4.5
Point total: 46
Moneyline: 49ers -205, Dolphins +175

Chiefs vs. Bengals

November 27

Point spread: Chiefs -3
Point total: 51
Moneyline: Chiefs -150, Bengals +130

November 22

Point spread: Chiefs -3
Point total: 51
Moneyline: Chiefs -150, Bengals +130

Chargers vs. Raiders

November 27

Point spread: Chargers -2.5
Point total: 51
Moneyline: Chargers -135, Raiders +115

November 22

Point spread: Chargers -3
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Chargers -150, Raiders +130

Colts vs. Cowboys

November 27

Point spread: Cowboys -9
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -410, Colts +330

November 22

Point spread: Cowboys -9
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -410, Colts +330

Saints vs. Bucs

November 27

Point spread: Bucs -5.5
Point total: 40
Moneyline: Bucs -240, Saints +200

November 22

Point spread: Bucs -6.5
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Bucs -285, Saints +240

