Opening odds for Week 13 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 13.
The week opens with a huge AFC East matchup on TNF as the Patriots host the Bills. Sunday brings a huge NFC East matchup between the Commanders and Falcons and an important AFC matchup between the Chiefs and Bengals. We also get three massive inter-conference matchups. Jets-Vikings, Titans-Eagles, and Dolphins-49ers feature teams all in strong playoff position.
DraftKings Sportsbook released lookahead lines for Week 13 earlier this week. The lines closed at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday and are now reopening for game week. Below, we’ve included the lookahead line and the current line once it re-opens.
Here’s our full list of Week 13 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update as more odds re-open Sunday evening.
Bills vs. Patriots
November 27
Point spread: Bills -5.5
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Bills -230, Patriots +195
November 22
Point spread: Bills -5.5
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Bills -230, Patriots +195
Steelers vs. Falcons
November 27
Point spread: Falcons -1.5
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Falcons -125, Steelers +105
November 22
Point spread: Falcons -1.5
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Falcons -120, Steelers +100
Jaguars vs. Lions
November 27
Point spread: Lions -1
Point total: 49
Moneyline: Lions -115, Jaguars -105
November 22
Point spread: Lions -1
Point total: 49.5
Moneyline: Lions -115, Jaguars -105
Broncos vs. Ravens
November 27
Point spread: Ravens -7.5
Point total: 40
Moneyline: Ravens -350, Broncos +290
November 22
Point spread: Ravens -6.5
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Ravens -280, Broncos +235
Jets vs. Vikings
November 27
Point spread: Vikings -3
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Vikings -170, Jets +145
November 22
Point spread: Vikings -3.5
Point total: 41.5
Moneyline: Vikings -175, Jets +150
Titans vs. Eagles
November 27
Point spread: Eagles -6.5
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Eagles -265, Titans +225
November 22
Point spread: Eagles -6.5
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Eagles -295, Titans +245
Browns vs. Texans
November 27
Point spread: Browns -7
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Browns -315, Texans +260
November 22
Point spread: Browns -5.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Browns -230, Texans +195
Commanders vs. Giants
November 27
Point spread: Commanders -1
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Commanders -120, Giants +100
November 22
Point spread: Commanders -1
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Commanders -115, Giants -105
Packers vs. Bears
November 27
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
November 22
Point spread: Packers -2.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Packers -140, Bears +120
Seahawks vs. Rams
November 27
Point spread: Seahawks -4.5
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Seahawks -200, Rams +170
November 22
Point spread: Seahawks -3
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -155, Rams +135
Dolphins vs. 49ers
November 27
Point spread: 49ers -4
Point total: 47
Moneyline: 49ers -205, Dolphins +175
November 22
Point spread: 49ers -4.5
Point total: 46
Moneyline: 49ers -205, Dolphins +175
Chiefs vs. Bengals
November 27
Point spread: Chiefs -3
Point total: 51
Moneyline: Chiefs -150, Bengals +130
November 22
Point spread: Chiefs -3
Point total: 51
Moneyline: Chiefs -150, Bengals +130
Chargers vs. Raiders
November 27
Point spread: Chargers -2.5
Point total: 51
Moneyline: Chargers -135, Raiders +115
November 22
Point spread: Chargers -3
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Chargers -150, Raiders +130
Colts vs. Cowboys
November 27
Point spread: Cowboys -9
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -410, Colts +330
November 22
Point spread: Cowboys -9
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -410, Colts +330
Saints vs. Bucs
November 27
Point spread: Bucs -5.5
Point total: 40
Moneyline: Bucs -240, Saints +200
November 22
Point spread: Bucs -6.5
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Bucs -285, Saints +240