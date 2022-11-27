Opening odds for Week 13 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 13.

The week opens with a huge AFC East matchup on TNF as the Patriots host the Bills. Sunday brings a huge NFC East matchup between the Commanders and Falcons and an important AFC matchup between the Chiefs and Bengals. We also get three massive inter-conference matchups. Jets-Vikings, Titans-Eagles, and Dolphins-49ers feature teams all in strong playoff position.

DraftKings Sportsbook released lookahead lines for Week 13 earlier this week. The lines closed at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday and are now reopening for game week. Below, we’ve included the lookahead line and the current line once it re-opens.

Here’s our full list of Week 13 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update as more odds re-open Sunday evening.

November 27

Point spread: Bills -5.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Bills -230, Patriots +195

November 22

Point spread: Bills -5.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Bills -230, Patriots +195

November 27

Point spread: Falcons -1.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Falcons -125, Steelers +105

November 22

Point spread: Falcons -1.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Falcons -120, Steelers +100

November 27

Point spread: Lions -1

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Lions -115, Jaguars -105

November 22

Point spread: Lions -1

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Lions -115, Jaguars -105

November 27

Point spread: Ravens -7.5

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Ravens -350, Broncos +290

November 22

Point spread: Ravens -6.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Ravens -280, Broncos +235

November 27

Point spread: Vikings -3

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Vikings -170, Jets +145

November 22

Point spread: Vikings -3.5

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Vikings -175, Jets +150

November 27

Point spread: Eagles -6.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Eagles -265, Titans +225

November 22

Point spread: Eagles -6.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Eagles -295, Titans +245

November 27

Point spread: Browns -7

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Browns -315, Texans +260

November 22

Point spread: Browns -5.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Browns -230, Texans +195

November 27

Point spread: Commanders -1

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Commanders -120, Giants +100

November 22

Point spread: Commanders -1

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Commanders -115, Giants -105

November 27

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

November 22

Point spread: Packers -2.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Packers -140, Bears +120

November 27

Point spread: Seahawks -4.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Seahawks -200, Rams +170

November 22

Point spread: Seahawks -3

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -155, Rams +135

November 27

Point spread: 49ers -4

Point total: 47

Moneyline: 49ers -205, Dolphins +175

November 22

Point spread: 49ers -4.5

Point total: 46

Moneyline: 49ers -205, Dolphins +175

November 27

Point spread: Chiefs -3

Point total: 51

Moneyline: Chiefs -150, Bengals +130

November 22

Point spread: Chiefs -3

Point total: 51

Moneyline: Chiefs -150, Bengals +130

November 27

Point spread: Chargers -2.5

Point total: 51

Moneyline: Chargers -135, Raiders +115

November 22

Point spread: Chargers -3

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Chargers -150, Raiders +130

November 27

Point spread: Cowboys -9

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -410, Colts +330

November 22

Point spread: Cowboys -9

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -410, Colts +330

November 27

Point spread: Bucs -5.5

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Bucs -240, Saints +200

November 22

Point spread: Bucs -6.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Bucs -285, Saints +240