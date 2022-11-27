Best DFS lineup strategy for Packers-Eagles on Sunday Night Football

Week 12 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, November 27. The Sunday slate will wrap up with The Green Bay Packers taking on the Philadelphia Eagles for this week’s Sunday Night Football game. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, and the game will air on NBC.

Captain’s Chair

Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles — $17,400

Hurts has a fairly tough matchup in this game, as the Packers defense is allowing the seventh-fewest DFS points to opposing quarterbacks. The reason Hurts is still worthy of a Captain’s Chair is because of his dual-threat ability that comes from his rushing upside. He is helped in the passing game by two great receivers in AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith and should be able to tally stats both through the air and on the ground

Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles — $13,200

There are not many favorable matchups for either team in this game. Sanders gets to take on the Green Bay defense that allows the 10th most DFS points to opposing running backs. He had 13 carries last week for 47 yards and brought in his lone reception for a yard. While these numbers don’t look great, Sanders has the matchup and should see the workload to be a beneficial start in the Captian’s Chair.

Value Plays

AJ Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers — $4,800

Dillon has been largely overshadowed in the offense, but the Packers will have to try to look for any advantage they can over the Eagles' defense. While they are giving up the fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks and the 10th fewest to wide receivers, they allow middle-of-the-road numbers to running backs. Even as the backup, Dillon should see involvement in this game and should be a solid value play.

Quez Watkins, WR, Philadelphia Eagles —$4,600

Watkins is often overlooked in this offense with the presence of Brown and Smith. He doesn’t get a large target share in the offense but is coming off a game where he scored a touchdown. While it isn’t a great matchup on paper, as Green Bay gives up the 12th fewest DFS points to wide receivers, if they lock down Brown and Smith, Watkins should benefit. It’s a risky play but could pay off.