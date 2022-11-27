2 QBs to start and 2 QBs to fade in Week 12 fantasy football

Week 12 of the NFL season is here as the playoff races begin to tighten, and the contenders separate themselves from the pretenders. There are plenty of good options to pick from this week, as well as a few options to fade. We’ll take a look at the best available options out there.

Quarterback Starts

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs vs. Rams

The last time we saw Mahomes against the Rams, it was an instant classic on Monday Night football. We aren’t likely to see that this week with the Rams’ offense so banged up right now. Mahomes has been on fire the last five games, averaging 373 yard passing and 13 touchdowns. With the Rams struggling so much on both sides of the ball, don’t expect much resistance against Mahomes and Co.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins vs. Texans

The Dolphins are coming off their bye week and get a cupcake game against the Texans at home. Prior to the bye week, Tagovailoa had thrown at least three TDs in three straight games, throwing for over 300 yards in two of those contests. The Texans are going to start Kyle Allen, who hasn’t made a throw in a game all season. That should lead to advantageous field position for most of the game, meaning plenty of red zone trips.

Quarterback Sits

Aaron Rodgers, Packers vs. Eagles

Rodgers has struggled this season without his No. 1 target Davante Adams. Over the past few weeks, Rodgers has developed a connection with rookie WR Christian Watson, but it’s still not the same. Over his last five games, Rodgers has averaged 227 passing yards per game, and the Eagles defense is stingy, allowing 202.5 passing yards per game. Sit Rodgers here in a bad spot against the Eagles on Sunday Night Football.

Andy Dalton, Saints vs. 49ers

Since getting shredded by Mahomes, the 49ers’ defense has cleaned things up and improved in a major way. They’ve only allowed 13 points per game in the last three contests. Dalton has averaged 246 passing yards per game over his last five, but has mixed in a three turnover game and a few other underwhelming performances. Having to play on the road against a red-hot 49ers defense is not a good recipe for success.