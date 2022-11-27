3 RBs to start and 3 RBs to fade in Week 12 fantasy football

Week 12 of the NFL season is here, and there’s a full slate of games with no one off with a bye. There are always a lot of options out there for people to choose from when it comes to the running back position. There are three games on Thanksgiving Day to start the week, and everything follows as normal. Let’s take a look at the best options to start and fade this week.

Running Back Starts

Kenneth Walker, Seahawks vs. Raiders

Since becoming a starter, Walker has been one of the best running backs in all of football. In his last five games, he’s averaged 88 rushing per game with performances of 167 and 109 yards. Walker is averaging about 19 carries per game, so his touches are there, and he should have another solid day against the Raiders.

Aaron Jones, Packers vs. Eagles

The Eagles’ defense was stout to start the year, but Jordan Davis went down with an injury, and there were some cracks stopping the run. They added Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh to the mix, but until they prove to be capable run stoppers, go with Jones. The Packers RB has a trend of doing well in every other performance. Last game, he had 25 yards and followed it up with a 138-yard performance. Jones should have a fairly successful day on the ground.

Running Back Sits

Alvin Kamara, Saints vs. 49ers

Kamara has underwhelmed on the ground this season, rushing for 511 yards. The 49ers’ defense ranks No. 1 in the league against the run, only allowing 81 yards per game. With QB Andy Dalton not being a threat through the air, the defense will lock into stopping Kamara. Look for a different option.

Latavius Murray, Broncos vs. Panthers

Many people have probably picked up Murray to replace Melvin Gordon, who was released earlier in the week. Murray hasn’t done well this season with the attempts that he’s had. He has 14, 15, and 17 carries in the game and hasn’t done a lot with them. Don’t expect him to just pick it up now that he is the focal point in the run game.