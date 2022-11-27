2 WRs to start and 2 WRs to fade in Week 12 fantasy football

Week 12 of the NFL season will get started on Thursday, November 24 with three games on Thanksgiving day. The action continues with a jam-packed Sunday slate and culminates on Monday, November 28, with the Pittsburgh Steelers taking on the Indianapolis Colts. This is the time to make a playoff push for your fantasy football leagues that are nearing the end of their regular season. Here are two wide receivers to start and two to sit for Week 12 fantasy football lineups.

Wide receiver starts

Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Campbell is starting to be more involved in the Colts’ offense. He is coming off a game where he caught five of six targets for 67 yards. Campbell was out-targeted by both Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce but should see more consistent usage because he did more with fewer targets than Pierce. Add in that the Steelers are allowing the most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers, and you should be starting Campbell.

Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons

Samuel started the season off hot with Carson Wentz under center but has quickly cooled off with Taylor Heinicke at QB. In the last game, Samuel only saw two targets and brought in one of them for 10 yards. He did have two rushing attempts for 18 yards and a touchdown. Samuel now faces a Falcons' defense that is allowing the second most fantasy points per game to wide receivers, so Samuel has FLEX appeal this week.

Wide receiver sits

Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts

Johnson’s streak of not scoring continues as we head into Week 12. If you are in a standard league, the lack of touchdowns has really limited his upside; Johnson has had more than 60 receiving yards just twice this season. He has seen five targets in back-to-back games but faces the Colts, who are allowing the fewest fantasy points per game to receivers. He should remain on your bench this week.

Moore has had three straight games with fewer than 30 yards receiving. The Panthers will be turning to Sam Darnold for yet another quarterback change in their offense. Darnold has been the best quarterback for Moore in fantasy football over the last two seasons, but I don’t see it happening this week. The Broncos allow the second-fewest fantasy points per game, which limits the upside of Moore, and he should be benched this week,