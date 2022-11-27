2 TEs to start and 2 TEs to fade in Week 12 fantasy football

Week 12 of the NFL season is upon us. The fantasy football playoffs are on the horizon, and it is as important as ever to be taking advantage of the matchups you can to maximize the potential of your lineups. There are three games on Thursday for Thanksgiving, so your options as you get into the main slate of games could be more limited than usual. With that in mind, here are two tight ends to start and two to sit for your Week 12 fantasy football lineup.

Tight End Starts

Everett missed his last game with an injury but could return this week. If he does, you should start him against a Cardinals' defense that doesn’t know how to defend tight ends. They are giving up the most fantasy points per game to the position this season and just gave up 84 yards and two touchdowns to George Kittle. If Everett sits, they are so bad at guarding tight ends that you could take a shot on Tre’ McKitty.

Moreau has been tasked with filling in for starting tight end Darren Waller, who is on injured reserve. Moreau hasn’t seen the target share that Waller had, but that is likely due to the fact that Davante Adams sees the vast majority of targets in the passing game. The Seahawks are allowing the second most fantasy points per game to tight ends, so this is a good week to trust Moreau’s upside.

Tight End Sits

Conklin got off to a hot start this season but has quickly cooled off. The Jets are also going to have a new quarterback under center this week as Mike White has been named the starter against the Bears. Chicago gives up the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. With guys like Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore and Corey Davis, who could be back this week, Conklin may not see the targets needed to be relevant this week.

Tonyan was expected to see an uptick in work this season due to the youth at wide receiver for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He has had good games but hasn’t been able to string together consistent performances. With fewer than 30 yards receiving in each of his last three games, he should find his way to your bench.