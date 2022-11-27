2 defenses to start, 2 D/STs to fade in Week 12 fantasy football

With Week 12 coming up, there are some great-lays that could win and lose you fantasy at the positions many people don't pa as much attention to. Below we take a look at two defenses that could win you fantasy and two defenses that could lose you fantasy this week.

D/ST Starts

The Dolphins are rested coming off a bye week and get to face the lowly Texans at home. Houston is among teams opting for a new QB in Week 12, starting Kyle Allen over Davis Mills with the season basically over. Allen hasn’t made a throw in a game all season. Back in 2019, Allen started 13 games for the Panthers, throwing 16 INTs. Chances are the Dolphins’ defense will have a field day and the Texans will struggle to move the ball.

There was some hope for the Panthers after defeating the Falcons on Thursday Night Football, but they looked as bad as they have all season against the Ravens on Sunday. The Panthers scored just three points at Baltimore. The Broncos are having a disappointing season, but their defense still has a number of playmakers. I expect a big win from the Broncos and they could get a shutout this week.

D/ST Sits

Any time a team plays the Chiefs, their defense should usually stay on the bench. This passing offense is one of the best in the NFL and the connection between Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes is unstoppable. The Rams defense has had some struggles this season and they look to be out of the playoffs for sure. There is a chance they’re without Matthew Stafford, which would give the offense even more struggles. This would keep the defense on the field even more. The Chiefs score 30 points per game, which is the best in the NFL.

Justin Herbert looked like a much better quarterback with Mike Williams and Keenan Allen back. There is a chance Williams misses this week, but Herbert will still have Allen which is crucial for him. The Cardinals defense looked horrendous against Chargers this week. I expect the Chargers offense to have a much needed 30+ scoring week.