2 kickers to start and 2 kickers to fade in Week 12 fantasy football

Kickers can win or lose you a week in fantasy football. We saw that this pass week for the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants. Evan McPherson made four extra points, two 40 yard field goals, and a 50-yard field goal. Graham Gano missed two extra points which can give you negative points in some leagues. Below we take a look at two kickers you should start and two you should bench.

Kicker Starts

Evan McPherson, Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans

In previous weeks, McPherson had some struggles, Surprisingly, he was on the waiver wire in a decent amount of leagues. He had a big week against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Bengals offense looked to be back. The Titans have been good defensively this season, but I think the Bengals should have a decent amount of kicking opportunities.

Chase McLaughlin, Colts vs. Steelers

The Colts offense should bounce back against the Steelers in primetime. It’s another week under Jeff Saturday and Matt Ryan looked good two weeks ago against the Raiders. Pittsburgh will play tough enough on defense to stop some drives. Since Saturday took over two weeks ago, McLaughlin has at least nine points in each contest.

Kicker Sits

I expect the Texans to lose a majority of the games throughout the rest of the season. The Miami Dolphins have a high scoring offense, and will have success Sunday. The Texans won't stay in this game by kicking field goals. By halftime, I expect it to be a blowout, so in the second half on 4th down and short opportunities, the Texans will likely be going for it a ton. The Dolphins also allow 1.2 field goal opportunities per game which is the second least in the NFL.

In away games, York has missed two field goals this season. He’s a rookie kicker which we typically see a decent amount of missed field goals from. In this matchup with the Buccaneers this week, I expect at least one missed field goal. The Buccaneers are allowing 1.3 field goal attempts per game this season. Look for York to be one of the lowest scoring kickers of the week.