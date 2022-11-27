 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What 2023 NFL Draft order looks like coming out of Week 12

The NFL regular season is fast moving toward December. We break down the draft order during Thanksgiving weekend.

By David Fucillo
Kyle Allen #3 of the Houston Texans warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 13, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The NFL is working its way through Week 12 and the Houston Texans will head into December holding the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There’s plenty of time left on the calendar, but it’s hard to see the Texans winning even a couple more games to give the Panthers, Bears, or Raiders a real shot at claiming the top pick.

The top ten is a tight bunch heading into Week 12 Sunday. One game separates the No. 2 pick from the No. 13 pick. The three-game Thanksgiving slate saw the Lions move into that clump of teams. They gave the Bills trouble throughout their early game, but couldn’t close the deal and dropped to 4-7 with the loss. The Patriots moved into the top 18 picks with their loss to the Vikings and now await the rest of the AFC results to see where they’ll settle heading into December.

Here’s the complete 2023 NFL Draft order. We’ll update this list through the Week 12 Sunday slate. The first 18 picks are teams that would currently miss the playoffs. A division leader has a lower draft position than a non-playoff or wild card team with a better record because of the nature of playoff seeding. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon.

  1. Houston Texans, 1-8-1, .517
  2. Carolina Panthers, 3-8, .452
  3. Chicago Bears, 3-8, .569
  4. Las Vegas Raiders, 3-7, .460
  5. Denver Broncos (Seahawks have pick), 3-7, .480
  6. Los Angeles Rams (Lions have pick), 3-7, .494
  7. Cleveland Browns (Texans have pick), 3-7, .503
  8. Jacksonville Jaguars, 3-7, .523
  9. Pittsburgh Steelers, 3-7, .526
  10. New Orleans Saints (Eagles have pick), 4-7, .483
  11. Arizona Cardinals, 4-7, .514
  12. Detroit Lions, 4-7, .555
  13. Green Bay Packers, 4-7, .575
  14. Indianapolis Colts, 4-6-1, .514
  15. Atlanta Falcons, 5-6, .429
  16. Los Angeles Chargers, 5-5, .451
  17. New England Patriots, 6-5, .520
  18. Washington Commanders, 6-5, .544
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5-5, .458
  20. San Francisco 49ers (Broncos have pick), 6-4, .441
  21. Seattle Seahawks, 6-4, .446
  22. New York Jets, 6-4, .522
  23. Cincinnati Bengals, 6-4, .528
  24. Miami Dolphins (Forfeit pick due to tampering), 7-3, .514
  25. New York Giants, 7-4, .544
  26. Baltimore Ravens, 7-3, .460
  27. Tennessee Titans, 7-3, .480
  28. Dallas Cowboys, 8-3, .525
  29. Buffalo Bills, 8-3, .540
  30. Minnesota Vikings, 9-2, .497
  31. Kansas City Chiefs, 8-2, .439
  32. Philadelphia Eagles, 9-1, .486

